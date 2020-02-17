British Airways COO and director of people to leave
British Airways said on Sunday its Chief Operating Officer, Klaus Goersch, and its Director of People, Angela Williams, were leaving the company, Trend reports citing Reuters.
The airline’s owner IAG (ICAG.L) has seen a number of managerial changes - long-time Chief Executive Willie Walsh is stepping down in March to be replaced by Iberia chief Luis Gallego.
British Airways executives have also had a tumultuous year, dealing with a pay dispute that resulted in the first pilot walkout in the airline’s history.
Goersch has decided to move back to North America, the UK airline said in a statement. Williams plans to leave in the next few months, it added.
Latest
Baku hosts awarding ceremony for winners of synchronized trampoline program at FIG World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics & Tumbling (PHOTO)
Baku hosts awarding ceremony for winners of individual tumbling program at FIG World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics & Tumbling (PHOTO)
Political analyst: Pashinyan was helpless facing historical truth, facts voiced by President Ilham Aliyev
Awarding ceremony for winners of individual program at FIG World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics & Tumbling held in Baku (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev: Any solution which will be achieved as a result of peaceful negotiation must provide preservation of internationally recognized territorial integrity of Azerbaijan
President Ilham Aliyev: OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs should at last very clearly explain to Armenian side that Nagorno-Karabakh is not Armenia, Nagorno-Karabakh is not an independent country!
Ilham Aliyev: Armenian leaders, always in very decisive moment of negotiations, found some excuses in order not to continue
President Ilham Aliyev: It won't be possible to agree on status without beginning of liberation of territories
Lavrov, Zarif, Borell discuss Iran nuclear deal, Middle East situation at Munich Security Conference
Ex-president Mutallibov calls Armenian PM’s statement on Azerbaijanis’ involvement in Khojaly genocide as ridiculous
President Ilham Aliyev: Nagorno-Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan is recognized by the whole international community
President Ilham Aliyev: Armenia occupied 20 percent territories of Azerbaijan and conducted in the occupied lands ethnic cleansing against Azerbaijani civilians
Munich Security Conference features panel discussions on Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev had meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Munich (PHOTO)
Colombian Ambassador meets athletes within FIG World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling (PHOTO)