British Airways COO and director of people to leave

British Airways said on Sunday its Chief Operating Officer, Klaus Goersch, and its Director of People, Angela Williams, were leaving the company, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The airline’s owner IAG (ICAG.L) has seen a number of managerial changes - long-time Chief Executive Willie Walsh is stepping down in March to be replaced by Iberia chief Luis Gallego.

British Airways executives have also had a tumultuous year, dealing with a pay dispute that resulted in the first pilot walkout in the airline’s history.

Goersch has decided to move back to North America, the UK airline said in a statement. Williams plans to leave in the next few months, it added.