Merkel, Macron tell Putin they are ready to facilitate northwestern Syria de-Escalation efforts

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron have said in a phone conversation with Russia's President Vladimir Putin they are ready for joint talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to resolve the Idlib crisis, German cabinet's spokesman, Steffen Seibert, said on Thursday, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

They also expressed their readiness to facilitate efforts aimed at de-escalating the situation in northwestern Syria.

"Chancellor Merkel and President Macron have said they are significantly concerned over the catastrophic humanitarian situation that people are facing in the Syrian province of Idlib. They have called for immediately ceasing hostilities and ensuring unhampered humanitarian access to those in need. They have expressed readiness to hold a joint meeting with Russian President Putin and Turkish President Erdogan to find a political solution to the crisis", Seibert said.

The Kremlin press service also said in a statement Merkel and Macron "paid particular attention to resolving the Syrian crisis in the context of the sharp deterioration of the situation in Idlib as a result of aggressive actions by extremist groups against the Syrian government forces and civilians".

"Vladimir Putin stressed the need for effective measures to neutralise the terrorist threat while respecting the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic", the statement added.