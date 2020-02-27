Five people killed in building fire in northeast France
Five people died on Thursday after a fire broke out in a building in Strasbourg in northeastern France, local firefighters said, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Firefighters said in a statement that seven people have also been taken into emergency care.
The fire is under control, they said.
Latest
Simulation game dedicated to Khojaly tragedy held at “Karabakh” Azerbaijani school in Switzerland (PHOTO)
Deputy FM: Armenian leadership’s apparent lack of genuine interest impedes Karabakh conflict resolution process (PHOTO)
Heydar Aliyev International Airport - first airport in world that has fully switched to cloud technologies (PHOTO)