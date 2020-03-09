Confirmed COVID-19 cases in UK rise to 319

Europe 9 March 2020 20:40 (UTC+04:00)
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in UK rise to 319

As of 9 a.m. (0900GMT) on Monday, 319 people in Britain have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, up from 273 at the same point Sunday, according to the Department of Health and Social Care, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Meanwhile, a fourth person has died in Britain after contracting coronavirus, said Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

Earlier Monday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson chaired a second meeting of the government's COBRA emergency committee to tackle the COVID-19 outbreak.

Following the meeting, a government spokesperson said Britain remains in the "containment" stage of its four-stage action plan to tackle coronavirus, rather than moving to the second stage which would see measures to delay its spread.

The government's action plan to tackle the spread of the virus include: containing the virus, delaying its spread, researching its origins and cure, and finally mitigating the impact should the virus becomes more widespread.

If the government moves to the "delay stage" it would see school and museum and gallery closures as well as cancellation of major sporting events.

According to Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden, it is still "premature" to cancel major sporting events or close museums and galleries to the public.

