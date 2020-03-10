Austria recommends citizens return home from Italy
Austria advised citizens to return home from Italy, its southern neighbor that plans a nationwide lockdown until next month in a new attempt to beat the coronavirus in Europe’s worst-affected country, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
“Austrian travellers are urgently advised to return to Austria,” the foreign ministry said on its website on Tuesday.
