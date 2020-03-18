Moldova reports first death from coronavirus
Moldova reported its first death from coronavirus, the country’s healthcare ministry said on Wednesday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Moldova, a nation of 3.5 million, has reported 30 confirmed coronavirus cases as of March 18.
The Moldova’s parliament on Tuesday imposed a state of emergency in a bid to prevent the spread of the virus.
Latest
Azercell supports roaming subscribers and ensures free of charge calls to State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance!
President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Pirshaghi-Goradil-Novkhani-Sumgayit section of Absheron circular railway after renovation (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani Parliament's Vice Speaker: Necessary to create group of volunteers under current conditions