Moldova reports first death from coronavirus

Europe 18 March 2020 11:50 (UTC+04:00)
Moldova reports first death from coronavirus

Moldova reported its first death from coronavirus, the country’s healthcare ministry said on Wednesday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

Moldova, a nation of 3.5 million, has reported 30 confirmed coronavirus cases as of March 18.

The Moldova’s parliament on Tuesday imposed a state of emergency in a bid to prevent the spread of the virus.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Uzbekistan to extend validity period of foreign citizens' visa
Uzbekistan to extend validity period of foreign citizens' visa
Tests reveal more coronavirus cases in Uzbekistan
Tests reveal more coronavirus cases in Uzbekistan
Uzbekneftegaz to increase production of propane-butane blend in Uzbekistan
Uzbekneftegaz to increase production of propane-butane blend in Uzbekistan
Loading Bars
Latest
Uzbekistan to extend validity period of foreign citizens' visa Uzbekistan 13:18
Tests reveal more coronavirus cases in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 13:15
Azerbaijani company completes dev't of sandwich panels for cooling chambers Business 13:12
Kazakhstan’s Almaty Power Stations JSC opens tender to buy equipment Tenders 13:10
Azercell supports roaming subscribers and ensures free of charge calls to State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance! Economy 12:57
Why Saudis likely to pare back oil production? Oil&Gas 12:52
Azerbaijan reveals volume of natural gas export Oil&Gas 12:47
Kazakhstan’s first president allocates funds to battle coronavirus spreading Business 12:38
Fitch solutions revises down oil price forecasts Oil&Gas 12:36
Azerbaijan significantly increases vehicles import Business 12:33
Capital of Iran Khodro industrial group increases Business 12:23
MOL Group makes big oil and gas discovery Oil&Gas 12:14
Iranian citizens buy more real estate properties in Turkey Turkey 12:07
Georgia's Hotel Price Index declines in February Business 12:04
Baku-Ganja train route temporarily suspended Society 12:03
Moldova reports first death from coronavirus Europe 11:50
Saipem reveals volume of current treasury shares Oil&Gas 11:47
Azerbaijani oil prices down Oil&Gas 11:44
Iranian currency rates for March 18 Finance 11:31
Azerbaijan's TITAN GROUP to increase production of convection furnaces Business 11:30
President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Pirshaghi-Goradil-Novkhani-Sumgayit section of Absheron circular railway after renovation (PHOTO) Politics 11:27
Azerbaijan's oil, petroleum products export volume revealed Oil&Gas 11:23
Number of COVID-19 cases in Georgia increases Georgia 11:22
Iran's insurance sector grows Business 11:17
Uzbekneftegaz to increase production of propane-butane blend in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 11:15
Georgia works on introduction of rapid tests to detect coronavirus Business 11:10
WHO's Azerbaijani office: Trusting facts people to panic less due to coronavirus Society 11:01
Azerbaijani industrial company to increase production volumes of fixtures Business 10:51
Kazakhstan starts evacuating citizens from countries worldwide amid coronavirus spread Tourism 10:50
Azerbaijani winemakers to correct export plans Business 10:48
Azerbaijani Parliament's Vice Speaker: Necessary to create group of volunteers under current conditions Politics 10:42
Four more discharged after recovering from coronavirus in Azerbaijan Society 10:35
Uzbekneftegaz continues to increase gas production in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 10:25
Gold price up in Azerbaijan on March 18 Finance 10:20
Azerbaijani currency rates for March 18 Finance 10:18
Beijing reports 11 new imported coronavirus cases as China's local infections fall Europe 10:18
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 22 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:13
Azerbaijani startups to enter international market Business 10:13
Azerbaijan’s biggest industrial company talks developing new production line Business 09:58
National Iranian South Oil Company to start implementing new projects Oil&Gas 09:39
Azerbaijan to start developing new varieties of seeds Business 09:33
Kyrgyzstan confirms first coronavirus cases Kyrgyzstan 09:25
Thailand reports 35 new coronavirus infections for total of 212 Other News 09:22
Central Bank of Iran monitors loan payment extension Finance 09:22
Taiwan to ban entry for most foreigners to control virus Other News 09:21
Azerbaijani students thank country's leadership for organizing charter flights from Italy (VIDEO) Society 09:09
US State Dept.: Southern Gas Corridor to free up financial resources for other productive ways Oil&Gas 08:58
Canada, U.S. to close border to non-essential travel Other News 08:39
Turkey renders anti-coronavirus donations to Iran Iran 08:06
Brazilian President Bolsonaro says second test for coronavirus is also negative Other News 07:03
California county says Tesla factory cannot operate normally in coronavirus shutdown World 06:00
Bolsonaro's second COVID-19 test is negative, Brazil seeks to declare state of emergency World 05:24
First death from COVID-19 registered in Turkey, number of confirmed cases doubles to 98 Turkey 02:52
Russia's Putin orders nationwide vote on constitutional amendments on April 22 Russia 01:12
Venezuela to implement quarantine in all states Other News 00:06
Brent crude sinks below $30/bbl as recession fears weigh World 17 March 22:51
COVID-19 cases reach 234 in Brazil Other News 17 March 22:12
Six more test positive for coronavirus in Azerbaijan Society 17 March 21:13
TOXUMART store opens in another Azerbaijani district Business 17 March 21:01
Azerbaijan's Operational Headquarters discusses anti-coronavirus measures Society 17 March 20:37
Enterprise Azerbaijan: Innovations cover almost all spheres in country Business 17 March 20:26
Azerbaijan improves its position in another international rating Economy 17 March 20:18
French embassy in Azerbaijan temporarily suspends issuing visas Politics 17 March 19:54
Azerbaijani Cable Operators Association talks development of fiber optic internet ICT 17 March 19:49
Analyst talks current global challenges affecting Azerbaijan's insurance market Economy 17 March 19:47
Rouhani: Iran's government to remain active during Nowruz holiday Iran 17 March 19:26
Emergency state: Kazakhstan’s SCAT suspending flights due to coronavirus Transport 17 March 19:20
Kazakhstan's revenue from oil, gas export down Oil&Gas 17 March 19:18
European Championships in Men’s Artistic Gymnastics cancelled in Baku Society 17 March 18:58
Azerbaijan's industrial giant talks export production plans Business 17 March 18:51
Russia supports implementation of large-scale projects of Turkmengaz Oil&Gas 17 March 18:33
TBC Research talks coronavirus impact on Georgian economy Business 17 March 18:24
Iran's Maroon Oil and Gas Production Company implements new project Oil&Gas 17 March 18:21
Azerbaijan's Azerizone LLC talks use of IP telephony based on cloud technology ICT 17 March 18:13
Azerbaijani expert: Serbia should not undermine its authority in international political circles Politics 17 March 18:12
Iran takes steps to reduce negative effect of coronavirus on industry Business 17 March 18:09
Tests reveal more coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 17 March 18:09
Inflation to decrease in Iran Finance 17 March 18:03
Georgia takes new initiative to deliver goods to Azerbaijan, Central Asia Transport 17 March 18:02
Azerbaijan has enough to ensure food security in case of force majeure Society 17 March 17:52
Kazakhstan's lead production drops Business 17 March 17:42
Remittances from Uzbekistan to Russia up due to ruble depreciation Finance 17 March 17:37
Happy last Tuesday with Azercell! Economy 17 March 17:37
Turkmenistan launches new mobile app related to construction ICT 17 March 17:33
Azerbaijan's chief infectiologist: No case of local infection with coronavirus recorded Society 17 March 17:32
Pakistan reports first death from coronavirus Other News 17 March 17:30
Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation talks cancellation of competitions Society 17 March 17:27
Azerbaijan discloses amount of investments in socio-economic sphere Finance 17 March 17:25
Production of industrial products increases in Azerbaijan Business 17 March 17:18
Kazakh-German oil extracting JV announces tender to buy pumps Tenders 17 March 17:18
ExxonMobil to significantly reduce capital, operating expenses Oil&Gas 17 March 17:01
Amazon to hire 100,000 workers as online orders surge on coronavirus worries Europe 17 March 17:00
Turkmenistan slightly increases imports of electrical goods from Turkey Turkey 17 March 16:48
Prisoners in Iran temporarily released due to coronavirus Iran 17 March 16:41
Volkswagen says diesel scandal has cost it 31.3 billion euros Europe 17 March 16:34
Turkish ministry announces logistics center completion date in Van province Turkey 17 March 16:32
U.S.-Israeli cybersecurity firm Axis Security raises $17 million US 17 March 16:29
IMF Mission Chief for Georgia talks about coronavirus impact on Georgian economy Business 17 March 16:24
Kazakh-Japanese uranium extracting venture announces tender for mechanisms repair Tenders 17 March 16:16
Azerbaijan's chief infectiologist talks hygienic measures against coronavirus Society 17 March 16:09
All news