Italy reports over 600 deaths from COVID-19 in past 24 hours

The number of deaths from the novel coronavirus in Italy in the past 24 hours has reached 610, with the total death toll reaching 18,279, the Italian Department of Civil Protection informed on Thursday. A day earlier, Italy reported 542 deaths, Trend reports citing TASS.

The number of deaths among medical personnel is also rising, having surpassed 100. The department reports that 28,470 people have recovered from the disease, compared to Wednesday’s 26,491.

The total amount of people infected in the country since the start of the outbreak, including those recovered and dead, has reached 143,626. A day earlier, 139,422 total cases were reported.