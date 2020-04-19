Home World Europe Swiss coronavirus death toll rises to 1,135, confirmed infections hit 27,740 Europe 19 April 2020 16:15 (UTC+04:00) The Swiss death toll from the novel coronavirus has reached 1,135 people, the country’s public health agency said on Sunday, rising from 1,111, Trend reports citing Reuters. The number of people showing positive tests for the disease increased to 27,740, it said, up from 27,404. Tags: Switzerland Coronavirus Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news