Spain's unemployment raises to 14.4% in first quarter
Spain’s unemployment rate rose to 14.4% in the first quarter of the year, data from the National Statistics Institute showed on Tuesday, up from 13.8% in the previous quarter as a result of the lockdown imposed in the country to slow down the coronavirus contagion in mid-March, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Economists’ polled by Reuters had forecast Spain’s unemployment rate would rise to 15.6%.
Latest
Meeting in MFA of Turkmenistan with representatives of the UN and its structural agencies working in the country
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev had video call (PHOTO)