Spain's unemployment raises to 14.4% in first quarter

Europe 28 April 2020 11:26 (UTC+04:00)
Spain's unemployment raises to 14.4% in first quarter

Spain’s unemployment rate rose to 14.4% in the first quarter of the year, data from the National Statistics Institute showed on Tuesday, up from 13.8% in the previous quarter as a result of the lockdown imposed in the country to slow down the coronavirus contagion in mid-March, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

Economists’ polled by Reuters had forecast Spain’s unemployment rate would rise to 15.6%.

