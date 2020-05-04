Spain to contribute 125 million euros to coronavirus response fund
Spain will pledge 125 million euros ($136.58 million) to developing a global response to the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Speaking at a virtual fundraising event hosted by the European Union, Sanchez said Spain would contribute 50 million euros to the Global Vaccine Alliance and 75 million euros to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations.
