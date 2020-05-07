Poland's ruling parties reach deal to postpone election: statement
Poland’s ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party and its junior coalition partner have reached a deal to postpone the May 10 presidential vote and hold it at a later date via postal ballots, the two groupings said in a statement quoted by PAP news agency, Trend reports citing Reuters.
The timing of the election has become contentious in Poland with PiS insisting the vote is held as scheduled despite the coronavirus pandemic, and the opposition accusing it of putting political gain ahead of public health.
