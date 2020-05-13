Boris Johnson: Rising infection rates abroad are a warning for Britain
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that increasing rates of infection in other countries which have relaxed some rules to tackle the coronavirus outbreak was a warning to Britain not to move too fast, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
“We are watching intently what is happening in other countries and it is very notable that in some other countries where relaxations have been introduced there are signs of the R (reproduction number) going up again, and that is a very clear warning to us not to proceed too fast or too recklessly,” Johnson told parliament.
