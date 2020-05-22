UK retailers suffer record fall in April amid COVID lockdown
British retail sales fell by the most on record in April as much of the sector was shuttered by the government’s coronavirus lockdown, official figures showed on Friday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Sales volumes fell 18.1% in April from March, a bigger fall than a median forecast for a drop of 16% in a Reuters poll of economists.
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is leading state in CIS today in terms of purchasing power of minimum pension
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan will further strengthen its leading positions in field of information and communication technologies
President Ilham Aliyev: I hope that within a maximum of two years the state will provide homes to all martyr families
President Ilham Aliyev: Everyone should take care of themselves and their loved ones, be aware of their responsibility and observe discipline
President Ilham Aliyev: We are a responsible country, respect ourselves, maintain dignity and respect our partners