COVID-19 deaths in Netherlands rise by 20

The death toll from COVID-19 in the Netherlands increased by 20 since Friday to a total of 5,951, the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) announced on Saturday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The number of the positive tests rose by 131 to a total of 46,257, while the number of patients who are or were admitted to hospital grew by five to a total of 11,727.

The police of The Hague on Saturday arrested around 20 protesters for failing to comply with the anti-coronavirus measures and ignoring police orders. They protested against the government's measures against the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The current basic anti-virus measures in the Netherlands include the advices to stay at home as much as possible, to work from home if possible and to keep 1.5 meters away from others.