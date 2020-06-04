German economy should reach pre-crisis level in H2 2022
German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Thursday that his aim is for Europe’s largest economy to return to pre-crisis levels in the second half of 2022, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
“There is light at the end of the tunnel,” Altmaier told reporters, adding that he aimed for Germany to return to growth in the second half of this year.
