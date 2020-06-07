UK anti-racism protesters clash with mounted police

British anti-racism protesters briefly clashed with mounted police on Saturday after thousands gathered in central London to voice their anger at police brutality after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Trend reports citing Reuters.

After a largely peaceful day, small numbers of protesters near Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Downing Street residence threw bottles at police, and mounted officers charged to push them back.

One officer required hospital treatment after falling from her horse, and nine others were injured, police said.

A group of protesters attacked a dummy resembling U.S. President Donald Trump, while others threw flares.

London’s police said late on Saturday they had arrested 14 people and expected that number to rise.

Earlier in the day, more than a thousand protesters marched past the U.S. Embassy on the south bank of the River Thames.

Thousands of protesters also crowded into the square outside Parliament, holding “Black Lives Matter” placards and ignoring government advice to avoid large gatherings due to the risk from coronavirus.