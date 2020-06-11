Germany reopens country to refugees after COVID-19 lockdown

Germany would allow 243 ill and under-age migrants from Greece to enter the country, Minister of the Interior Horst Seehofer announced on Wednesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

In addition to siblings and parents, six minors who were unable to travel on the first flight with 47 unaccompanied children and young people in April, were also allowed to enter Germany.

At the moment, the development of the coronavirus crisis gives a possibility of the action, said Seehofer when presenting new border regulations on Wednesday.

To support Greece in a "difficult humanitarian situation" on the Greek islands and in particular to "improve the situation of children in the hotspots," the German government decided in March that at least 350 minors would be allowed to enter Germany, according to Germany's Ministry of the Interior.

According to Seehofer, Germany had also offered Malta and Italy to host 80 migrants each who had been rescued at sea.