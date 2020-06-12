Scotland, Wales call for extension to EU status quo transition

Europe 12 June 2020 15:31 (UTC+04:00)
Scotland, Wales call for extension to EU status quo transition

The leaders of Scotland and Wales called on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday to extend the transition period with the European Union, saying the coronavirus crisis had made meeting the year-end deadline “extraordinarily reckless”, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

“While we hope that the second half of this year will see the beginnings of a recovery, we believe that exiting the transition period at the end of the year would be extraordinarily reckless,” Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford wrote in a letter.

“It would pile a further very significant economic and social shock on top of the COVID-19 crisis, hitting businesses whose reserves, in many case, have already been exhausted, leading to more business closures and redundancies.”

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
EBRD backs Azerbaijan's Unimetal company, helping mitigate COVID-19 damages
EBRD backs Azerbaijan's Unimetal company, helping mitigate COVID-19 damages
CISCO talks importance of 'Smart School' in Azerbaijan for digitalizing education
CISCO talks importance of 'Smart School' in Azerbaijan for digitalizing education
Investments in socio-economic development surge in Azerbaijan
Investments in socio-economic development surge in Azerbaijan
Loading Bars
Latest
Turkey's export of electrical goods to US slightly drops Turkey 16:07
Turkey reveals data on cargo shipment via its ports from January through May 2020 Turkey 15:53
Lufthansa to offer coronavirus testing at German airports Europe 15:53
EBRD backs Azerbaijan's Unimetal company, helping mitigate COVID-19 damages Finance 15:48
Turkmenistan Railways offers to purchase tickets online Transport 15:48
Turkmenistan announces trade turnover volume with Russia for 1H2020 Finance 15:39
COVID-19 cases surpass 182,000 in Iran Iran 15:37
Scotland, Wales call for extension to EU status quo transition Europe 15:31
Austria plans temporary VAT cut for restaurants, culture Europe 15:28
HUMO Payment System of Uzbekistan, Mastercard launching joint cards Finance 15:27
Saudi oil market share set to hit highest since 1980s Arab World 15:26
EBRD to support Kazakh largest microfinance organization to address COVID-19 impact Business 15:22
CISCO talks importance of 'Smart School' in Azerbaijan for digitalizing education Commentary 15:19
Investments in socio-economic development surge in Azerbaijan Finance 15:15
Coronavirus deaths count increases in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 15:10
EU-supported actions within Southern Gas Corridor Oil&Gas 15:04
Turkey manages to produce its first anti-coronavirus drug Society 15:02
Azerbaijan Micro-finance Association holds special position in int’l projects Business 14:54
Azerbaijan's GDP slightly down Finance 14:50
Iran reveals investments into petrochemical parks Oil&Gas 14:42
Payments on compulsory types of insurance slightly grow in Azerbaijan Economy 14:40
TRACECA developing several areas to improve competitiveness Transport 14:33
EU regulators to decide on Alstom, Bombardier deal by July 16 Europe 14:22
Kazakhstan to hold Senate elections Kazakhstan 14:21
Azerbaijan Airlines once again confirms its high Skytrax rating Economy 14:19
Kazakhstan resuming international flights to various countries Transport 14:17
German cabinet agrees to reduce VAT as part of stimulus package Europe 14:00
Uzbekistan's Uzbekneftegaz boosts gas condensate production at Shimoly Mubarek field Oil&Gas 13:56
EU warns COVID-19 health crisis not over yet, urges vigilance Europe 13:56
UK public inflation expectations slump due to COVID Europe 13:52
Kazakhstan's revenue from maritime cargo transportation surges Transport 13:47
Azerbaijani parliament approves bill on 2019 budget fulfillment in second reading Economy 13:43
Commissioner Simson: Expansion of SGC could further improve diversification of gas supplies Oil&Gas 13:41
Iran's Chabahar Free Zone seeks to obtain government support amid coronavirus Business 13:37
Cargo transportation from Turkey to Kazakhstan drops Turkey 13:28
Azerbaijan shipping company resumes container shipping on Alat-Turkmenbashi-Alat route Economy 13:18
Kazakhstan’s oil producing company to buy compressors via tender Tenders 13:15
Uzbekistan may create free economic zones near borders with Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan Business 13:14
Volatility on Azerbaijan's precious metals market declines Finance 13:14
EU Commissioner: Southern Gas Corridor offers many new exciting avenues for further co-op in energy sphere Oil&Gas 13:07
Turkey - Georgia trade turnover heavily drops Turkey 13:07
Uzbek cement plant sets new record of monthly cement sales Business 13:04
Uzbekistan to expand co-op with Israeli agricultural company Business 12:53
Uzbekistan becomes largest importer of Russia's sugar Business 12:52
Azerbaijan’s PASHA Sigorta suspends client reception due to spike in COVID-19 cases Economy 12:49
Azerbaijan plans to send business missions abroad in September Business 12:48
Turkmenistan, China identify priority areas of cooperation in oil, gas sector Turkmenistan 12:43
TRACECA: Coronavirus-related measures heavily affects int'l cargo movement Transport 12:27
2020 Azerbaijan Grand Prix postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic Society 12:19
EBRD plans to open its third representative office in Uzbekistan Finance 12:18
Uzbekistan to sign another export contract with Chinese company Business 12:14
Cargo trucking from Turkey to France on decline Turkey 12:11
Turkey-Israel trade turnover down Turkey 12:11
Kazakhstan's import of French-made goods surges Business 12:08
US IBM interested in Georgia's investment business environment Business 12:02
Turkmenistan, UNRCCA discuss measures to overcome crisis caused by COVID-19 Turkmenistan 12:01
Turkey's cement export to Azerbaijan declines Turkey 11:38
US provides humanitarian aid to Azerbaijan amid COVID-19 battle Politics 11:37
Azerbaijan Railway records passenger drop amid strict quarantine Economy 11:34
Azerbaijani oil prices down on June 12 Oil&Gas 11:17
EBRD actively participates in reform of Uzbek banking sector Finance 11:15
Azerbaijan plans to increase trade between Turkic Council countries Business 11:13
EBRD will cooperate with Bank Respublika in its new Capacity Building Programme Society 11:00
US Congress supports Jackson-Vanik amendment cancellation for Uzbekistan Economy 10:58
UK economy shrinks by record 20.4% in April lockdown Europe 10:46
Review of Georgia's car insurance market Business 10:45
Azerbaijani currency rates for June 12 Finance 10:42
EBRD appreciates ease of Azerbaijan's economic recovery amid COVID-19 Finance 10:41
Turkmenistan, UNDP discuss joint projects related to SDGs Turkmenistan 10:40
Scientific-research space for viticulture and grape products being built in Georgia Business 10:39
Uzbekistan aims to increase potato harvest in 2020 Business 10:37
GreenLife construction company busy with new construction in Georgia's Gidauri Construction 10:35
Georgia's Ministry of Defense implements project agreement with France Business 10:35
ABB hires two undergraduate students of Baku Higher Oil School Society 10:28
Georgia, Japan plan to sign agreement to avoid double taxation Business 10:24
Azerbaijan makes changes to upcoming COVID-related quarantine restrictions Politics 10:14
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 22 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:03
Distant Azerbaijani regions to apply new technologies on alternative energy supply Oil&Gas 10:03
Uzbekistan reports 124 new coronavirus cases Uzbekistan 09:55
Oil extends slump as prospect of second viral wave in U.S. ends rally Oil&Gas 09:42
Hungarian Minister: EU-Azerbaijan comprehensive partnership agreement should be signed Politics 09:36
Honda resumes production at plants hit by suspected cyber attack Other News 09:34
Georgia to raise pensions for people over 70 Finance 09:33
Ambassador: US, Georgia remain strong strategic partners Georgia 09:30
ADB helps fund Georgia's comprehensive anti-crisis plan Business 09:30
Iran's reception halls in tough times during COVID-19 spread Business 09:25
Kyrgyzstan confirms 37 new COVID - 19 cases, 2166 in total Kyrgyzstan 08:52
MEDEF: French entrepreneurs interested in partnership with Uzbekistan Business 08:36
U.S. to continue reducing military forces in Iraq in months US 08:31
Kazakhstan reports 314 new coronavirus cases Kazakhstan 08:19
Zarif to leave for Turkey, Russia next week Politics 07:58
Georgia reports 3 more coronavirus cases Georgia 07:56
European Commissioner: If Georgia wants to implement a Free Trade Agreement faster, we are ready to do so Georgia 07:56
U.S. Senate panel authorizes $9.1 billion for 95 F-35 jets made by Lockheed US 07:15
COVID-19 caseload tops 800,000, deaths surpass 40,000 in Brazil Other News 06:41
Chinese mainland reports 7 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Other News 06:05
U.S. senators introduce new bill to punish Chinese technology theft US 05:23
Iraq records 1,261 new COVID-19 cases, 16,675 in total Other News 04:49
Trump says U.S. needs stronger police, promises better training US 04:15
Egypt reports 1,442 new coronavirus cases, tally nears 40,000 Other News 03:39
All news