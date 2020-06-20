Three children die after fire at flat in Scotland

Three children, aged 12, eight and five, have died in hospital after a flat fire in Scotland, local police said Saturday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to Police Scotland, emergency services attended a report of fire at an upper cottage flat in Paisley, a town in Scotland, on Friday night.

"An investigation is underway to establish the exact circumstances of this incident," said a police spokesperson.

Three children were taken by ambulance to the local hospital but died shortly after admission.

The children's 39-year-old mother was taken to another hospital in a critical condition.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Twitter: "No words are enough. It's just heartbreaking. My thoughts are with all who loved these poor children."