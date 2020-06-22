Ruling conservatives set to win Serbian parliamentary vote

Serbia’s ruling conservative party led by President Aleksandar Vucic is set for a landslide win in Sunday’s parliamentary election, results projected by Ipsos and CeSID pollsters showed, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The projection shows the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) on track to win 62.4% of the votes, while the Socialist party - a junior coalition partner in the outgoing government - is seen coming second with 10.7% of the votes.

The centre-right Serbian Patriotic Alliance led by former water polo player Aleksandar Sapic is seen in third place with 4.1% of the votes.

Polling stations were equipped with face masks and hand sanitisers for the country’s electorate of almost 6.6 million, many of whom were expected to skip voting - partly because of fears of coronavirus infection.

Ipsos and CeSID saw turnout at 48% compared to 56.7% in 2016. The State Election Commission is due to announce preliminary results including turnout later in the evening.