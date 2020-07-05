Croatia holds parliamentary elections amid COVID-19 resurgence

Europe 5 July 2020 11:17 (UTC+04:00)
Croatia holds parliamentary elections amid COVID-19 resurgence

Croatian voters started casting their ballots in parliamentary elections at 7 a.m. local time (GMT+4) on Sundayç, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The elections are seen as the most challenging in the country's history as the number of new COVID-19 cases hit a record high this week after the easing of lockdown measures and reopening of borders. Voters are advised to attend poll stations with masks and bring their own pencils.

Over 3.8 million eligible voters will elect 151 members of parliament (MPs) by secret ballot to four-year terms. According to the latest polls, there is no clear winner in sight as none of the parties are expected to gain an absolute majority of 76 seats, which means that coalition talks will be required after the elections.

The central-right Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ), led by incumbent Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, initiated a parliament dissolution in May, believing it can get another four-year term to run the country. Its main challenger is the center-left political alliance Restart Coalition, led by the Social Democratic Party (SDP). According to both party leaders, a grand coalition between the HDZ and the SDP is not an option.

The third-strongest party is the recently-formed Homeland Movement, a right-wing party led by singer Miroslav Skoro, who almost made it to the runoff of the presidential election in January.

The Bridge party, a kingmaker after the last elections in 2016, is expected to take several seats in parliament, as well as the Green-Left Coalition, which is particularly popular in the capital Zagreb.

The latest survey by polling agency Promocija plus predicted that the Restart Coalition will win 56 seats, the HDZ 55, and the Homeland Movement 18.

Croatian political parties and others have submitted 192 lists with 2,669 candidates in total. They are running in 10 constituencies, with 14 MPs elected in each of it, while the diaspora elects three and ethnic minorities eight.

This is the 10th parliamentary elections since the former Yugoslav Republic held its first multi-party elections in 1990. There are 6,999 polling stations in the country and around the world where Croatian citizens can cast their ballots.

The polls will close at 7 p.m. local time (1700 GMT) and the first unofficial results will be announced at 9 p.m. local time

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Turkmenistan to start second stage of cement plant construction in Lebap region
Turkmenistan to start second stage of cement plant construction in Lebap region
Georgia building new highways
Georgia building new highways
Azerbaijan's non-state companies account for most of construction work in Baku
Azerbaijan's non-state companies account for most of construction work in Baku
Loading Bars
Latest
Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll Other News 12:03
Digitalization - driver of Azerbaijan’s economic growth Commentary 11:30
Croatia holds parliamentary elections amid COVID-19 resurgence Europe 11:17
Reforms in Uzbekistan attract more Indian businesses Business 10:42
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 43 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:40
Georgia sees increase in Producer Price Index Business 08:59
1,452 new coronavirus cases detected in Kazakhstan for the past day Kazakhstan 08:42
Rapper Kanye West announces U.S. presidential bid on Twitter US 08:32
Zarif says will publish letters on how to activate dispute resolution mechanism Iran 07:40
IFC talks development of solar photovoltaic parks in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 07:33
7 dead due to heavy rains, flooding in southwestern Japan Other News 06:57
Moscow's death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases rises by 24 to 3,953 Russia 05:24
Iran files lawsuit against U.S. over sanctions amid COVID-19 fight Iran 03:47
Turkey's daily COVID-19 cases drop slightly for 5th day Turkey 02:29
WHO halts hydroxychloroquine, HIV drugs in COVID trials after failure to reduce death World 01:33
WHO reports single-day increase in coronavirus cases by over 212,000 World 00:39
A patient with a coronavirus died in Bukhara region Uzbekistan 4 July 23:07
Two new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Georgia Georgia 4 July 23:03
Azerbaijan to simplify its int'l road transport movement with new e-technology Transport 4 July 23:00
Turkey's cement export to Iraq drops Business 4 July 22:49
Fire in power plant in SW Iran contained Iran 4 July 21:31
TRACECA to implement pilot project on applying electronic permits Transport 4 July 21:11
Azerbaijani university opens tender on repair work Tenders 4 July 20:51
Azerbaijan confirms 534 new COVID-19 cases Society 4 July 20:06
AZAL to perform another additional special flight to Istanbul Society 4 July 20:01
1 dead, 3 wounded in U.S. nightclub shooting US 4 July 18:59
Brazil reports over 1.5 mln COVID-19 cases, with 63,174 deaths Other News 4 July 18:06
Azerbaijan to increase share of renewables in electricity generation Oil&Gas 4 July 17:32
Azerbaijan Investment Company purchasing shares Azerbaijan 4 July 16:46
Foreign trade operations between Azerbaijan, Malaysia almost double Business 4 July 16:31
Volume of S.Korean goods import to Azerbaijan grows Business 4 July 16:09
Turkmenistan to start second stage of cement plant construction in Lebap region Construction 4 July 16:08
New tourist zone to open in Baku (PHOTO) Economy 4 July 16:05
BSTDB may release second tranche of manat bonds Finance 4 July 15:57
Azerbaijani Kapital Bank expanding mortgage lending Finance 4 July 15:06
State Commodity Exchange of Turkmenistan reveals data for 1H2020 Business 4 July 14:58
Azerbaijan-Mexico five-month trade turnover increases Business 4 July 14:57
Turkey unveils volume of cargo transshipment from Ukraine via its ports Turkey 4 July 14:32
Activity of Iran's Aras Free Zone skyrockets, compared to last year Business 4 July 14:29
Talks over Energy Charter Treaty's modernization to start soon (PHOTO) Oil&Gas 4 July 14:15
Turkmenistan to build new plants for mineral fertilizer production Business 4 July 14:11
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for July 4 Society 4 July 14:11
Georgia sees increase in prices of real estate for rent in suburbs Business 4 July 14:11
Suicide car bomber hits checkpoint at Somalia's Mogadishu port Other News 4 July 14:06
Shell CEO does not rule out moving headquarters to Britain Europe 4 July 14:05
Fitch Ratings: Growth in Azerbaijan's insurance sector depends on regulated tariffs Finance 4 July 13:57
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market (June 26-July 3) Finance 4 July 13:42
Oil transportation via Ceyhan-Kirikkale pipeline through Turkey up Oil&Gas 4 July 13:38
Lithuania considers transport co-op with Kazakhstan among top priorities Transport 4 July 13:36
Samarkand Automobile Plant in Uzbekistan to produce ambulances Business 4 July 13:34
Uzbekistan increases number of refrigerated cargo wagons Transport 4 July 13:17
Indonesia reports 1,447 new coronavirus infections Other News 4 July 13:07
Overall production up in Turkmenistan with major part falling on private sector Business 4 July 13:04
China allocates humanitarian aid to Kazakhstan, backing anti-COVID battle Kazakhstan 4 July 13:02
Turkmenistan reveals its oil production data for 1H2020 Oil&Gas 4 July 12:52
Iran's government stays committed to raising production Business 4 July 12:49
Uzbekistan receiving humanitarian aid from US charities Uzbekistan 4 July 12:47
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market (June 26-July 3) Finance 4 July 12:45
Azerbaijan's Bank BTB increases its total liabilities Finance 4 July 12:12
Georgian municipality reveals volume of potato harvest Business 4 July 12:03
India coronavirus cases hit record high amid monsoon rains Other News 4 July 12:02
Litzenberger: US, Azerbaijan share important partnership (VIDEO) Politics 4 July 11:56
Russia's coronavirus cases near 675,000, death toll passes 10,000 Russia 4 July 11:54
Australia's Victoria reports 108 new coronavirus cases, biggest jump since March Other News 4 July 11:53
UNEC brand was also known in Estonia Society 4 July 11:41
Uzbekistan to direct IDA's loan on urgent COVID-19-response measures Uzbekistan 4 July 11:40
Least attractive Kazakh economy sectors for French companies revealed Business 4 July 11:28
Turkmenistan's cargo transportation for 1H2020 revealed Transport 4 July 11:24
Turkmenistan's GDP increases in 1H2020 Finance 4 July 11:04
Tokyo new coronavirus infections over 100 for third day Other News 4 July 10:39
Seven police hurt in violence at London music event Europe 4 July 10:37
Europe to supply Asian countries with olive products through Georgia Business 4 July 10:34
Georgia reports new cases of coronavirus Georgia 4 July 10:32
Brazil health regulator Anvisa allows Chinese COVID-19 vaccine trial Other News 4 July 10:15
Kazakhstan's import of Canada-made goods nearly twofold down Business 4 July 10:02
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 42 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 4 July 09:50
Azerbaijan's SOCAR Polymer planning to produce next polypropylene batch Oil&Gas 4 July 09:40
Aeromexico shares rise for second day despite missed debt payment Other News 4 July 09:19
Kazakhstan’s oil producing company to buy pipes via tender Tenders 4 July 09:18
Kyrgyzstan’s COVID-19 cases reach 7,094 Kyrgyzstan 4 July 08:52
Kazakhstan confirms 1,644 new coronavirus cases over past 24 hours Kazakhstan 4 July 08:40
Israeli PM asks citizens to follow COVID-19 restrictions due to surge in morbidity Israel 4 July 08:21
Air France set to cut more than 7,500 jobs Business 4 July 07:58
Turkey nearly halves leather export to Uzbekistan Business 4 July 07:34
Iran cuts import of electrical goods from Turkey Turkey 4 July 07:32
Iran among top three countries in world for caviar producing, sturgeon farming Business 4 July 07:31
Brazil reports over 1.5 mln COVID-19 cases, with 63,174 deaths Other News 4 July 07:30
Geostat reveals producer price indices for services in Georgia Business 4 July 07:28
Chinese mainland reports 3 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Other News 4 July 07:27
Japan's Cokey Systems talks its activities in Uzbekistan Business 4 July 07:25
4 dead in small plane crash in Utah mountains US 4 July 06:27
Global coronavirus cases rise to more than 11 million World 4 July 05:51
4 injured in shooting at shopping mall in U.S. Alabama US 4 July 05:23
U.S. South Carolina reports 20.7 pct positivity rate from new coronavirus tests US 4 July 04:45
Export of Turkish chemicals to Uzbekistan declines Turkey 4 July 03:49
Geostat: Georgia increases fruit exports Business 4 July 03:49
Mexican soldiers kill 12 in cartel clash near border Other News 4 July 03:28
Iran says to announce cause of nuclear facility "incident" at "appropriate time" Iran 4 July 03:01
4 killed, 108 wounded in fireworks factory blast in NW Turkey: ministers Turkey 4 July 02:25
Brazil set to pass 1.5 million coronavirus cases, cities reopen anyway Other News 4 July 01:49
All news