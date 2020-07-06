UK COVID-19 deaths rise to 44,220 as another 22 patients die

Another 22 COVID-19 patients have died in Britain as of Saturday afternoon, bringing the total coronavirus-related death toll in the country to 44,220, the British Department of Health and Social Care said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The figures include deaths in all settings, including hospitals, care homes and the wider community.

As of Sunday morning, 285,416 people have tested positive for the disease in Britain, a daily increase of 516, according to the department.

On Sunday afternoon, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson joined a nationwide clapping to pay tribute to the staff of National Health Service (NHS) on the 72nd anniversary of its founding.

On Saturday, major landmarks across Britain were lit up blue in celebration of the anniversary and to remember those who have died during the pandemic.