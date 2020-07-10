Uber agrees to pay $3.8 million Denmark fine over taxi law
Uber has agreed to pay a 25 million Danish crowns ($3.8 million) fine in Denmark, settling claims of breaching local taxi law out of court, Danish police said on Friday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
After launching its service in Denmark in 2014, Uber was criticised by taxi driver unions, companies and politicians who said the company posed unfair competition by not meeting legal standards required for established taxi firms.
