Poland's Duda slightly ahead in presidential vote: exit poll

Europe 13 July 2020 00:36 (UTC+04:00)
Poland's Duda slightly ahead in presidential vote: exit poll

President Andrzej Duda was marginally ahead in Poland’s presidential election, an exit poll showed on Sunday, in a result with profound implications for relations with the rest of the European Union, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Duda, an ally of the ruling nationalists Law and Justice (PiS), got 50.4% of the vote, according to the exit poll.

Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, the favoured candidate of the main opposition party, the centrist Civic Platform (PO), got 49.6%.

The exit poll by Ipsos has a margin of error of two percentage points for each candidate. Preliminary results are expected on Monday.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Azerbaijan Army’s servicemen died in holding off enemy attack
Azerbaijan Army’s servicemen died in holding off enemy attack
Defense Ministry: Azerbaijan has no territorial losses
Defense Ministry: Azerbaijan has no territorial losses
Hikmat Hajiyev: Armenian leadership trying to distract attention from domestic problems by staging provocations at front line
Hikmat Hajiyev: Armenian leadership trying to distract attention from domestic problems by staging provocations at front line
Loading Bars
Latest
Poland's Duda slightly ahead in presidential vote: exit poll Europe 00:36
5.1-magnitude quake hits Lara-Portuguesa region, Venezuela Other News 12 July 23:56
10 killed in Saudi-led airstrike in northern Yemen Arab World 12 July 22:57
Azerbaijan Army’s servicemen died in holding off enemy attack Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12 July 22:19
4 soldiers, 4 terrorists killed in clash in NW Pakistan Other News 12 July 21:50
Defense Ministry: Azerbaijan has no territorial losses Politics 12 July 21:09
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva holds phone talk with Honored Artist Bahram Baghirzade Politics 12 July 21:08
Hikmat Hajiyev: Armenian leadership trying to distract attention from domestic problems by staging provocations at front line Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12 July 20:59
5.1-magnitude quake hits Lara-Portuguesa region, Venezuela Other News 12 July 20:05
New terminal to be built at Iran's Birjand International Airport Transport 12 July 19:15
Iran discloses volume of wheat purchased in East Azerbaijan Province Business 12 July 19:01
National Iranian Copper Industries Company may boost its revenues Business 12 July 18:46
Iran begins to transport iron ingots via Rasht railway Business 12 July 18:35
Iran reveals volume of cargo loaded via Arak railway Business 12 July 18:27
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale July 13 Oil&Gas 12 July 18:18
Defense Ministry: Two servicemen of Azerbaijan Army killed, five injured in Tovuz fighting Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12 July 18:13
Azerbaijan confirms 520 new COVID-19 cases Society 12 July 17:53
Number of restored mines in Iran announced Business 12 July 17:22
Iran reveals production of Anguran mine Business 12 July 17:06
Iran declares volume of licenses issued for production of cryptocurrencies Finance 12 July 16:55
Iran discloses amount of saved funds on Kish Island power plants Oil&Gas 12 July 16:41
Turkey reveals volume of cargo transshipment from Kuwait through its ports Turkey 12 July 16:30
Ministry discloses cargo transportation volume from Libya through Turkish ports Turkey 12 July 16:17
Turkey reveals volume of cargo transshipment from Moldova through its ports Turkey 12 July 16:05
Azerbaijan's big enterprise greatly increases production of dairy products Business 12 July 15:47
Iran sheds light on issue of selling cheaper oil to China Oil&Gas 12 July 15:35
Iran announces value of foreign investment Finance 12 July 15:21
MP: Taking Azerbaijanis hostage testifies to Armenia’s crimes against humanity Politics 12 July 15:08
Number of restored enterprises in Iran announced Business 12 July 15:01
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for July 12 Society 12 July 14:59
Azerbaijan’s Aztelekom company discloses value of completed tenders ICT 12 July 14:39
Thailand plans November human testing for potential coronavirus vaccine Other News 12 July 14:00
Amount of receipts on VAT in Azerbaijani state budget up Business 12 July 12:56
Iran reveals value of planned exports from Markazi Province Business 12 July 12:32
Iran's Mobarakeh Steel Company’s plants to be put into operation Business 12 July 12:15
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry: Armenia responsible for growing tension in region Politics 12 July 12:04
Volume of wheat purchased from farmers in Iran's Mazandaran province increases Business 12 July 11:55
Iran discloses number of restored industrial enterprises in Golestan Province Construction 12 July 11:42
Iran reveals volume of wheat, rapeseed purchased in Iran's Qazvin Province Business 12 July 11:35
Iran's Lordegan Company starts selling ammonia gas Oil&Gas 12 July 11:24
Iran's Cooperative Dev’t Bank discloses amount of loans issued to Alborz Province Finance 12 July 11:15
Iran's Tose`e Ta`avon Bank discloses volume of loans issued to Fars Province Finance 12 July 11:03
Azerbaijani president congratulates president of Montenegro Politics 12 July 10:52
Iran starts kilka fishing in Caspian Sea Business 12 July 10:51
India reports highest single day spike of 22,674 new COVID-19 cases, total nearing 850,000 Other News 12 July 10:49
Contracts to be signed in Iran’s oil and gas sector Oil&Gas 12 July 10:45
Huawei to request UK to delay 5G network removal Business 12 July 10:08
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 43 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12 July 09:38
Finnish companies eye participation in Kazakhstan's public tenders Business 12 July 09:17
Kazakhstan reports almost 1,800 new COVID-19 cases Kazakhstan 12 July 08:54
Turkey registers 21 new coronavirus deaths, 1300 recoveries Turkey 12 July 08:09
UN Security Council extends trans-border aid to Syria on fifth try World 12 July 07:28
Center for Integration of Persons with International Protection starts functioning at IDP Agency Georgia 12 July 06:35
Iranian companies to go to China Inl. Import Expo Iran 12 July 05:10
Moscow's death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases rises by 27 to 4,143 Russia 12 July 03:33
WHO reports single-day increase in coronavirus cases by over 219,000 World 12 July 02:32
Five killed in attack on South African church, hostages freed Other News 12 July 01:43
Iraq reopens border crossing with Iran Iran 12 July 00:50
Saudi Arabia registers 2,994 new coronavirus cases, 229,480 in total Arab World 11 July 23:41
Kazakhstani schoolchildren to have access to e-textbooks – Minister Kazakhstan 11 July 22:34
EBRD reveals total investments volume in Turkmenistan Finance 11 July 21:32
Iraq confirms 2,734 new COVID-19 cases, death toll exceeds 3,000 Arab World 11 July 21:20
Bolivian senate president tests positive for COVID-19 Other News 11 July 19:51
Nar and “TƏBİB” launch “Heroes of the Day” contest Society 11 July 18:54
Azerbaijan's SOFAZ reveals income from sales of oil, gas produced at ACG block of fields Oil&Gas 11 July 18:20
State Oil Fund unveils volume of revenues from Azerbaijan's Shafag-Asiman block Oil&Gas 11 July 17:49
Georgia launches new online platform to support local tourism sector Tourism 11 July 17:38
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale July 12 Oil&Gas 11 July 17:24
Iran to continue economic activities by following health protocols - Rouhani Business 11 July 17:20
Iran's future revenues from Yaran field announced Oil&Gas 11 July 17:02
New residential complex built in Tbilisi with support from Bank of Georgia Construction 11 July 16:57
Turkmenistan presents program to fight infectious diseases to WHO experts Turkmenistan 11 July 16:53
Minister: National Iranian Gas Company not to pay fines to Turkmenistan Oil&Gas 11 July 16:41
Provisional agenda of UN General Assembly 31st special session announced Politics 11 July 16:41
Azerbaijan confirms 531 new COVID-19 cases Society 11 July 16:38
Volumes of cargo transshipment through Turkish Istanbul port revealed Turkey 11 July 15:48
Uzbekistan develops water sector to battle global climate change Business 11 July 15:45
Iran resumes trade relations with neighboring countries Iran 11 July 15:38
Turkmenistan to build center for seismic surveys in oil, gas fields Construction 11 July 15:26
Prices of Azerbaijani oil rebound Oil&Gas 11 July 15:13
Uzbek company starts exporting of yellow watermelons to Russia Business 11 July 15:13
Turkmenistan may revise estimated reserves at Galkynysh gas field Oil&Gas 11 July 15:05
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market (July 3-10) Finance 11 July 14:55
European Commission evaluates Georgia's visa liberalization progress Transport 11 July 14:51
Minister: Iran pays special attention to development of joint oil & gas fields Commentary 11 July 14:49
Uzbekistan to sell assets of Uzkimyosanoat JSC at public auction Business 11 July 14:36
Iran reveals data on COVID-19 cases for July 11 Society 11 July 14:34
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market (July 3-10) Finance 11 July 14:30
Indonesia reports 1,671 new coronavirus cases Other News 11 July 14:29
Uzbekistan's Uzbekneftegaz to purchase spare parts from local producers Oil&Gas 11 July 14:27
Bill Gates calls for COVID-19 meds to go to people who need them, not 'highest bidder' US 11 July 14:27
Philippines confirms 12 new coronavirus deaths, 1,387 more cases Other News 11 July 14:25
Compound feed production enterprise opens in Georgia's Kakheti region Business 11 July 14:24
AirBaltic postpones Riga-Baku flights till spring 2021 Transport 11 July 14:16
Iran discloses number of licensed enterprises in Qom Province Finance 11 July 14:11
Iran's economy ministry suggests reducing gov't expenditures Business 11 July 13:45
Iran to develop Yaran oil field Oil&Gas 11 July 13:31
Turkmenistan reveales volumes of gas export to China Oil&Gas 11 July 13:09
New poultry farm construction in full swing in Azerbaijan Construction 11 July 12:36
Turkmenistan continues construction of TAPI gas pipeline Oil&Gas 11 July 12:25
All news