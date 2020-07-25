109 infected with COVID-19 after nightclub party in Prague

A total of 109 people have been infected with COVID-19 after a birthday party at a nightclub in Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic, on July 11, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"It's a group of young people who met there, and because they all have a lot of activities and a lot of contacts, the number of reported illnesses has risen to 109 to date," Czech News Agency quoted Zdenka Jagrova, head of the Prague regional hygiene station, as saying.

The number of cases is expected to rise due to the high number of social contacts at the club called Techtle Mechtle. So far, 270 people have already been quarantined, local health officials said.

According to health officials, the partygoers took no precautions against the virus and were reported to have drunk cocktails from a shared straw.

To date, the Czech Republic has a total of 14,924 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 365 deaths.