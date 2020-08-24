Facebook to pay 104 million euros in back taxes in France
Facebook France has accepted paying more than 100 million euros in taxes, including a penalty, relating to its accounting years before 2018, French financial magazine Capital reported on its website, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Facebook was not immediately available for comment. The French Finance Ministry said it could not comment on individual tax cases.
Capital reported that it had seen documents showing that Facebook had been ordered to pay 104 million euros, including a 22 milion euro penalty.
