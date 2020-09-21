France reports 10,569 new daily COVID-19 cases

French health authorities reported 10,569 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday, down from the previous day’s record increase of 13,498, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The number of French deaths from the disease rose by 12 over the preceding 24 hours to 31,585, the health ministry said. The cumulative number of confirmed cases now stands at 453,763.

The latest death toll amounts to a more sizeable increase of 311 over the 31,274 published on Saturday, a difference that may reflect late arriving data for earlier fatalities.

Besides a resurgence in the spread of the coronavirus since lockdown measures ended in May, epidemiologists say higher case numbers are also the result of a six-fold surge in testing since the process became available without charge or prescription.

The rolling seven-day count of COVID-19 hospital admissions rose to 3,894 from 3,853 on Saturday, according to the latest French data, with intensive care admissions stable at 593.