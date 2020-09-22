Siemens sees market value of energy spin-off above $20 billion
Siemens expects Siemens Energy to reach a market value of significantly more than 17 billion euros ($19.98 billion) when it floats on the Frankfurt stock exchange next week, a source close to the company said, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The consensus forecasts for the value of the business, which makes gas and wind turbines, is 21 billion to 22 billion euros, said the source.
Siemens declined to comment.
