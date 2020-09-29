UK records another 4,044 coronavirus cases

Another 4,044 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 439,013, according to official figures released Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The coronavirus-related deaths rose by 13 to 42,001, the official data showed.

The latest figures were revealed as further restrictions were announced for people living in northeastern England, including "legal restrictions on indoor mixing between households in any setting".

"We do not take these steps lightly," British Health Secretary Matt Hancock told MPs in the House of Commons (lower house of parliament), adding that the number of coronavirus cases in the region "continues to rise sharply".

"But we must take them and take them now because we know that swift action is more likely to bring the virus under control."

"The quicker we can get this virus under control, the quicker we can restore the freedoms we all enjoy in the northeast and across the country."

Local media reported Monday that just under a quarter of people in Britain now are living under different lockdown restrictions, as coronavirus cases continue to rise across the country.

This finding came as countries, such as Britain, China, Russia and the United States, are racing against time to develop coronavirus vaccines.

The British government's Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance has said that it is possible that some vaccine could be available in small amounts later this year, but it is more likely that a vaccine will be available early next year, although that is not guaranteed.