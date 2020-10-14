Over 7,000 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Spain

The Spanish Ministry of Health on Tuesday confirmed 7,118 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 896,086, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests carried out on Monday detected 2,759 new cases, while the remaining new cases are from tests conducted in the preceding days.

The number of deaths also rose by 80 in one day to 33,204, with 406 people losing their lives in the past seven days.

The Autonomous Community of Madrid continues to be the worst affected area in Spain, with an increase of 1,126 new infections, taking the total cases in the region to 268,022, with 9,789 deaths.