Nasdaq profit surges 76% on non-trading business strength
Exchange operator Nasdaq Inc reported a 76% surge in third-quarter profit on Wednesday, boosted by strength in its non-trading businesses and a surge in trading volumes, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Net income attributable to the company rose to $264 million, or $1.58 per share, for the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $150 million, or 90 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue from information services, Nasdaq’s biggest non-trading business, rose 20% to $238 million.
Higher trading volumes helped boost the company’s market services unit, its biggest business. Revenue in the segment jumped about 39% to $958 million.
Excluding transaction-based expenses, revenue rose 13% to $715 million.
Latest
Azerbaijan reaffirms position on Lachin corridor which is part of fundamental principles - President Aliyev
If Armenian side says it is ready to withdraw troops from occupied territories, issue of so-called observers can be considered - President Aliyev
Full responsibility for what is happening now lies squarely with Pashinyan, says Azerbaijani president
We are offered to make concession to Armenia, unilateral concession, while nothing being offered in return - President Aliyev
Azerbaijan ready to suspend military operations, resolve issue at negotiating table - President Aliyev
Heads of Christian religious communities of Azerbaijan protest against draft resolution submitted to US Congress
Armenia trying to stay on its feet thanks to donations from Kim Kardashian, Trend's editor-in-chief on Al Jazeera TV (VIDEO)
Member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, former President of Ecuador publishes article in Ecuador ElTelegrafo newspaper