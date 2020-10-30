In Germany, car rams into group of passersby with one person killed, three injured
An automobile has rammed into a group of pedestrians in Germany’s Kempen (the federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia) with one person killed and at least three seriously injured, the Bild newspaper reported on Thursday, Trend reports citing TASS.
The incident occurred around 16:36 (18:36 Moscow time). According to the preliminary data, the car left the road for unknown reasons and plowed into people standing on the sidewalk. The injured were taken to a hospital aboard a rescue helicopter. According to the RTL TV channel, a child was killed.
The police stated that there has been no information yet that the driver targeted the pedestrians intentionally.
Latest
Numerous sites hit by missiles attack on Azerbaijani Barda were in civilian areas - VICE News reporter (VIDEO)
Strike on Azerbaijani is tragedy - Chairperson of Migration, Refugees, Displaced Persons Council of PACE
ICRC facilitates handover of combatants bodies killed in action during escalation of Karabakh conflict
Amnesty International verifies use of banned cluster bombs by Armenia to attack Azerbaijani Barda (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan avenges attack on Barda: Armenian units that subjected to fire civilian infrastructure, civilian population destroyed (VIDEO)
French COJEP issues report on civilian casualties as result of Armenian attacks on densely populated Azerbaijani areas
World will lose heavily from enmity with Turkey and Azerbaijan, Turkish top official on Trend's 'Baku-Istanbul' teleconference (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Discussions related to durable resolution of Karabakh conflict ongoing constantly - OSCE (Exclusive)
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates brotherly people of Turkey on 29 October-Republic Day
Armenia used cluster bombs prohibited by all int'l conventions to attack civilians in Barda - Assistant to First Vice President of Azerbaijan