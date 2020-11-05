Greek PM orders nationwide lockdown to curb COVID cases surge

Europe 5 November 2020 14:30 (UTC+04:00)
Greek PM orders nationwide lockdown to curb COVID cases surge

Greece ordered a nationwide lockdown on Thursday for three weeks to help contain a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the new restrictions will come into effect on Saturday, November 7.

“I’ve chosen to take drastic measures sooner rather than later,” Mitsotakis said.

The country has reported fewer cases than most in Europe mainly due to an early nationwide lockdown that it imposed when the pandemic broke out in February. It started unwinding restrictions in May.

But since early October it has seen a surge in infections and has been reimposing curbs.

Greece registered 2,646 infections on Wednesday, the highest daily tally since its first case surfaced, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 46,892. So far, 673 people have died of the disease.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Kazakhstan's export volume to Singapore down multifold
Kazakhstan's export volume to Singapore down multifold
Kazakhstan Deposit Insurance Fund maintains most of maximum recommended rates
Kazakhstan Deposit Insurance Fund maintains most of maximum recommended rates
Kazakhstan considering to resume bilateral maritime traffic with Russia
Kazakhstan considering to resume bilateral maritime traffic with Russia
Loading Bars
Latest
Export from Azerbaijan to Pakistan increases by over twofold Oil&Gas 15:16
Iran reveals details of Persian Gulf water transfer project Business 15:12
Participation in Turkmenistan's oil, gas conference helps ARETI establish contacts Oil&Gas 15:06
Armenia must be punished for involving children, women in hostilities – Human rights activist Politics 14:59
Azerbaijani agency completes road reconstruction in Shamakhi district (PHOTO) Construction 14:55
President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by Spanish EFE news agency (PHOTO) Politics 14:51
Number of people infected with COVID-19 pandemic in Iran exceeds 650,000 Society 14:47
Iran unveils amount of loans issued to East Azerbaijan Province Finance 14:45
Declined joint demand in Georgia has impact on inflation reduction Finance 14:40
Georgia reveals volume of exported fish Business 14:36
Caspian countries to have expanded access to Kazakhstan’s ports Economy 14:33
Greek PM orders nationwide lockdown to curb COVID cases surge Europe 14:30
Azerbaijani Central Bank discloses amount of foreign currency sold via auction Finance 14:29
Georgian Textile exports facemasks to US and Europe Business 14:23
Almost quarter of coronavirus patients in Iran doesn't comply with quarantine rules Society 14:20
Kazakhstan's export volume to Singapore down multifold Kazakhstan 14:14
Iran gov't amends rule of selling government shares in the ETFs Finance 14:14
Kazakhstan Deposit Insurance Fund maintains most of maximum recommended rates Finance 14:09
Iran’s CBI declares volume of foreign currency put up for sale Finance 14:01
Snam rises technical investments despite COVID-19 Oil&Gas 13:58
Petkim’s profit up in Q32020 Oil&Gas 13:52
Bahar Azadi gold coin price to start falling in Iran Finance 13:48
Kazakhstan considering to resume bilateral maritime traffic with Russia Transport 13:46
Iran to launch Persian Gulf water transfer to inland desert projects Business 13:41
Iranian President talks water transmission line from Persian Gulf Business 13:38
Uzbekistan reveals volume construction work for 9M2020 Construction 13:31
Man wounded as result of Armenian Armed Forces’ missile attack on Azerbaijan’s Barda dies Politics 13:25
Export from Azerbaijan to Saudi Arabia greatly increases Business 13:24
Kazakhstan identifies strengths, weaknesses of local industrial enterprises via analysis Business 13:18
Yerevan aware Tehran doesn't agree with occupation of Azerbaijani lands - analyst Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:04
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office gives updates on civil casualties, damages Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:01
Snam reduces net financial expenses amid optimization of financial structure Oil&Gas 12:57
Precious metal prices in Azerbaijan up Finance 12:48
Snam’s revenue soars, adjusted operating profit down Oil&Gas 12:47
ARETI making efforts to increase export potential of Turkmenistan’s fuel, energy sector Oil&Gas 12:42
Customers of closed banks in Azerbaijan continue receiving compensation Economy 12:37
Flydubai to launch Tel Aviv - Dubai flights Arab World 12:31
Кazakhstan Electricity Grid Operating Company opens tender for vehicle maintenance Tenders 12:25
Uzbek-Italian waste processing plant to be built in Uzbekistan’s Syrdarya Construction 12:17
Baku Stock Exchange unveils ten-month data on investment companies' transactions Finance 12:13
Azerbaijan Railways CJSC reveals 9M2020 freight traffic figures Transport 12:11
Natural gas production increase at Uzbek oil field Oil&Gas 12:09
Demand for safe-online shopping increases amid pandemic in Georgia Business 12:07
Georgia reports 2,401 new coronavirus cases Georgia 12:00
Director-General of UNESCO to officially visit Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 11:59
Kazakh oil & gas company opens tender for cargo transportation services Tenders 11:56
Demand for household appliances remains high in Georgia Business 11:50
Azerbaijani energy minister meets Iranian ambassador (PHOTO) Oil&Gas 11:50
AstraZeneca expects COVID-19 vaccine data this year Europe 11:48
Number of licenses issued for establishment of enterprises in Iran’s Ilam Province spikes Finance 11:45
Azerbaijani oil prices grow Finance 11:39
Average annual growth of regional exports to Turkmenistan from Russia’s Chuvashia expected Business 11:39
Nintendo hikes annual Switch sales forecast to 24 million units as pandemic boosts home gaming Other News 11:30
Uzbekistan creates national venture fund to support startup ecosystems Business 11:20
Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Innovative Dev’t signs memorandums with int’l investors Finance 11:20
Azerbaijan launches agricultural insurance mechanism Economy 11:19
Card payments by foreigners in Azerbaijan down Finance 11:17
Turkmenistan, UNHCR discuss issues related to elimination of statelessness Turkmenistan 11:16
Iran’s PBO reveals details of money allocated to fight COVID-19 pandemic Finance 11:15
Voting in US was hard-fought and competitive with high degree of engagement - OSCE US 11:02
Problems with export of tangerines may arise in Georgia Business 11:01
Kazakhstan introducing 'Industry 4.0' elements in manufacturing sector Business 11:00
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products sold on Nov.4 Oil&Gas 10:52
Uzbekistan, Singapore consider launching cotton cluster in Uzbek region Business 10:51
Iranian currency rates for November 5 Finance 10:50
Azerbaijani army doesn't target settlements, civilian infrastructure - MoD Politics 10:50
University in Azerbaijan kicks off training program on drone development Society 10:49
What struck me about covering Karabakh conflict was how much support there is - VICE News reporter Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:44
Armenia's actions, which clearly represents war crimes, must be condemned by int'l community - MFA Politics 10:31
Indonesia sees first recession in over two decades as coronavirus hits Other News 10:28
IRTI Unveils New Report on the Potential of Islamic Finance in Saudi Arabia Arab World 10:28
Turkmenistan's Dashoguz region collects most part of planned rice harvest Business 10:04
Number of patients recovered from COVID-19 in Uzbekistan passes 65,000 Uzbekistan 10:02
Azerbaijan's prisoners taken out of Shusha prison amid ongoing hostilities Politics 10:00
Azerbaijani currency rates for Nov. 5 Finance 09:59
Armenian troops shell Azerbaijan's Goranboy, Tartar, Aghjabadi districts - MoD Politics 09:57
Netcraft talks phishing attacks on Azerbaijani sites over September 2020 ICT 09:56
SOCAR eyes to double number of electric charges in Ukraine Oil&Gas 09:47
SOCAR plans to open 3 filling stations in Ukraine by late 2020 Oil&Gas 09:39
Majority of operations on valuable state securities in Azerbaijan carried out on primary market Finance 09:21
Azerbaijan's products to be presented at future international exhibition Economy 09:21
Armenian troops shell positions of Azerbaijan in Aghdere, Khojavend directions - MoD Politics 09:20
Storm Eta kills five with downpours over Central America World 08:55
Armenia violated ceasefire on state border with Azerbaijan Politics 08:17
Chinese mainland reports 28 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Other News 07:30
Revenues from gas, condensate sales from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz field disclosed Oil&Gas 06:40
Brazil reports 610 more COVID-19 deaths Other News 06:19
Moscow's death toll from confirmed COVID-19 cases rises by 67 Russia 04:34
Volume of cargo transported from Netherlands through Turkish ports revealed Turkey 03:30
Karabakh conflict should be resolved within territorial integrity of Azerbaijan - Iranian Ambassador Politics 01:00
Acting president of Kyrgyzstan to step down until Nov. 14 to run in presidential elections Kyrgyzstan 00:59
Quarantine being tightened in Turkey Society 00:57
SOFAZ announces volume of revenue from ACG oil, gas field Oil&Gas 00:52
Biden leads in pivotal Wisconsin; Trump campaign sues in Michigan US 00:40
Italy lowers import of Turkish cars Turkey 00:05
Spain's coronavirus death toll hits 38,118 after government revises count Europe 4 November 23:28
Iran, Belarus vow to deepen economic, political ties Iran 4 November 22:54
Earthquake jolts Georgia Georgia 4 November 22:15
Sabotage attempt by Armenia against Azerbaijani army in Zangilan direction of front prevented - Ministry of Defense Politics 4 November 21:57
Azerbaijani UAVs do not fly over territory of Armenia - MoD Politics 4 November 21:47
All news