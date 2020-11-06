Slovenia extends COVID-19 restrictions

The government of Slovenia on Thursday decided to extend again key restrictive measures designed to curb the spread of coronavirus, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The ban on movement between municipalities and the six-person ceiling for gatherings have been extended for another week, while more services and businesses have been allowed to reopen from Friday.

This is the second time that the government has extended lockdown restrictions since imposing the highest level of restrictive measures on Oct. 24.

The government also amended the coronavirus status of several countries as a result of which the whole of Croatia, Austria ,Hungary, Serbia and almost entire Italy are moved to the red list.

Arrivals from those countries can avoid quarantine with a negative coronavirus test, or if they fall under one of the 17 exceptions such as daily migrant workers.

The government also decided to extend restrictions in the field of education. After two weeks of holidays, primary school pupils will not return to schools, as distance learning will be introduced once again. Secondary schools have already launched remote teaching at the beginning of this week. Kindergartens remain closed as well, but childcare will continue to be available to parents who work in vital services.

Education Minister Simona Kustec said that the government would review the decision in a week, either to extend or end the measure.

Slovenia on Thursday reported 1,685 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the national tally to 41,025, as hospitalizations and fatalities reached a new high.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Russia and the United States are racing against time to develop coronavirus vaccines.