France's daily COVID-19-related deaths hit 7-month high, new hospitalization sharply down

France reported 932 lives lost to COVID-19 on Friday, the highest single-day death number since mid-April, while new cases and hospital admissions dwindled, a sign that reinforced curbs on people's movement are starting to work, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Now the total of deaths from COVID-19 reached 43,892, with nursing home accounting for nearly one third of the fatalities, health authorities said.

Some 23,794 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, down from 33,172 on Thursday and much lower compared with the all-time high of 60,486 reported a week ago. The cumulative number of cases totals 1,922,504, ranking now fourth in the world, behind the United States, India and Brazil.

On Friday, 24 people with the virus were hospitalized, sharply down from 737 a day before. Only four patients needed life support, also drastically down from 96 on Thursday.

Since Oct. 30, France has been placed again in nationwide confinement. Its 67 million inhabitants can go out only to work, buy essential items or for a health emergency. All non-essential businesses such as restaurants, cafes, bars, cinemas and gyms are closed.

Speaking at the weekly briefing on Thursday, Prime Minister Jean Castex said the national lockdown "seems to produce its first effects" which should be confirmed over time.

If the virus spreads further in the coming days, the government could impose more restrictions, Castex warned.

The prime minister added that easing of restrictions over year-end holidays could be considered if the pandemic situation allows so.

As the world is struggling to contain the pandemic, countries including France, China, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States are racing to find a vaccine.

According to the website of the World Health Organization, as of Nov. 12, there were 212 COVID-19 candidate vaccines being developed worldwide, and 48 of them were in clinical trials.