Ryanair wants to be 'at front of queue' for new 737 MAX order

Ryanair hopes to place additional orders for Boeing’s freshly approved 737 MAX in talks that are set to conclude late this year or in early 2021, CEO Michael O’Leary said in an interview on Tuesday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

“I think it is important for Boeing to announce some customer orders and we would certainly be very keen to be at the front of the queue because the MAX 200 is a great aircraft,” O’Leary said, referring to the 197-seat variant of the plane.

Asked whether the orders would be in addition to the 135 firm orders and 75 options that Ryanair currently has for the MAX 200, O’Leary said he could not comment because the talks were confidential.