Britain records 16,022 new coronavirus cases, 521 new deaths
The United Kingdom recorded 16,022 new coronavirus cases on Friday and 521 deaths within 28 days of a positive test for the virus, according to official data, Trend reports citing Reuters.
Thursday’s data had shown 17,555 new coronavirus infections and 498 deaths.
