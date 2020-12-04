UK coronavirus deaths top 60,000 as another 414 recorded

The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain surpassed 60,000 as another 414 were recorded, according to official figures released Thursday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths has hit 60,113, the data showed.

Another 14,897 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 1,674,134.

The figures came as Public Health England (PHE) published Thursday its latest weekly COVID surveillance report, showing that infection rates in England are continuing to fall among all age groups and in all regions.

The highest rate was in the 40 to 49 age group, which had 190.3 cases per 100,000 people last week, the report showed.