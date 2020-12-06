Austria reports 2,741 new COVID-19 cases

- Austria reported on Sunday 2,741 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the country's total caseload to 303,430, according to data published by the Austrian Interior Ministry, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

To date, the total COVID-19 death toll in Austria reached 3,840, said the ministry.

The country started its second lockdown earlier in November. The Austrian government has announced a plan for mass COVID-19 testing in December. According to a draft federal framework, teachers and police officers will be tested first.