Slovenia's COVID-19 cases cross 100,000 mark

Slovenia on Wednesday recorded 2,107 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the national tally of confirmed cases to 100,389, according to official figures, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The country conducted 6,579 coronavirus tests on Tuesday, 32 percent of which came back positive. According to the COVID-19 tracker site Sledilnik, there are currently 20,794 active cases in the country.

A total of 1,251 COVID-19 patients are being treated in hospitals across the country, 211 of them in intensive care. Thirty-nine new deaths took the toll to 2,190.

Health Minister Tomaz Gantar has said that voluntary mass testing for coronavirus could start in Ljubljana as early as next week prior to Christmas holidays, with testing to be made available more widely after the New Year holiday.

The Slovenian government has decided to ease certain business restrictions related to the COVID-19 epidemic from Tuesday till Dec. 23. Some services will resume nationwide, such as public transportation, as well as hair salons, flower shops, car washes and dry cleaners. Others will be limited to the four regions with the best epidemiological situation.

The government also slightly relaxed the measure of wearing protective masks for one week. Face masks will be mandatory in outdoor public areas only if it is not possible to keep at least a 2-meter distance.