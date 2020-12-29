EU's Barnier says Brexit trade deal brings stability
European Union Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Tuesday the trade deal struck with Britain was a relief and provided stability for people and companies, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
“We’ve delivered an orderly Brexit,” Barnier told Franceinfo radio. The last-gasp deal clinched a week before the year-end deadline brought “a little stability,” he added.
Barnier said there were still some elements to define in the EU’s future relationship with Britain, including on foreign policy cooperation.
Latest
Main task for 2021 - restoration of Karabakh and its reintegration into economy - Minister of Finance