EU's Barnier says Brexit trade deal brings stability

European Union Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Tuesday the trade deal struck with Britain was a relief and provided stability for people and companies, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

“We’ve delivered an orderly Brexit,” Barnier told Franceinfo radio. The last-gasp deal clinched a week before the year-end deadline brought “a little stability,” he added.

Barnier said there were still some elements to define in the EU’s future relationship with Britain, including on foreign policy cooperation.