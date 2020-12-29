French fashion designer Pierre Cardin dies at 98
French designer Pierre Cardin, who upended fashion styles in the 1960s and 70s with futuristic looks, has died at the age of 98, France’s Fine Arts Academy said in a statement on Twitter, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Cardin was also known for overhauling the fashion industry by successfully licensing his brand name and making savvy business moves.
Latest
Main task for 2021 - restoration of Karabakh and its reintegration into economy - Minister of Finance