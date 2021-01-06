Britain signs £550 million weapons contract for F-35 jets
Britain said on Wednesday that it signed a 550 million pound ($751 million) contract with European weapons-maker MBDA to manufacture surface-attack missiles for use on the country’s F-35B fighter jets, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Britain said making the new missiles, known as SPEAR3, would enhance the UK’s future combat air capability and support more than 700 jobs in the country.
MBDA is jointly owned by British defence company BAE Systems, European aerospace giant Airbus and Italy’s Leonardo.
