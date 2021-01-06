Assange's partner calls for the U.S. to drop charges
The partner of Julian Assange said on Wednesday she was hugely disappointed that a London court had rejected his application for bail and called on the United States to drop the case against him, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
“This is a huge disappointment,” she told reporters outside court. “Julian should not be in Belmarsh Prison in the first place. I urge the Department of Justice to drop the charges and the President of the United States to pardon Julian.”
