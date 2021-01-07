England test and trace scheme reports 24% rise in positive COVID cases
There has been a 24% increase in people testing positive for the coronavirus in the week to Dec. 30, England’s test and trace scheme said on Thursday, reflecting a spike in cases that has prompted a new national lockdown, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The scheme contacted 92.3% of the 493,573 people identified as close contacts of positive cases, a similar proportion to the week before.
“The number of close contacts identified has notably increased across the last 3 weeks and is more than double the number identified at the end of November,” the health ministry said in its weekly update.
Latest
Jaishankar meets Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, discusses ways to strengthen bilateral relationship
President Ilham Aliyev’s initiative to celebrate Nizami Ganjavi’s legacy is very important for Azerbaijan, whole world – Croatian ex-president