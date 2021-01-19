UK health secretary Hancock says self-isolating until Sunday
British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said he is self-isolating until Sunday after receiving a warning from the health service’s COVID mobile phone app that he may have been in contact with someone who tested positive, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
“Last night I was alerted by the @NHSCOVID19app to self isolate so I’ll be staying at home & not leaving at all until Sunday,” Hancock said on Twitter.
