After Senate vote, Italy's Conte says focus now on COVID and economy
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, after narrowly winning a confidence vote in the Senate, said he would now focus his attention on tackling the health and economic crises battering the country, Trend reports citing Reuters.
Looking to head off any speculation he might resign after the close vote, which saw his government stripped of its absolute majority in the upper house of parliament, Conte said he would seek to bolster support for his fragile coalition.
“Italy doesn’t have a minute to lose,” he said on Twitter.
