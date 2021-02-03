UK to lead G7 discussion on COVID economic recovery on February 12

Britain will chair a meeting of finance chiefs from the Group of Seven rich nations on Feb. 12 to try to map a way out of the global economic crisis inflicted by COVID-19 and to find a solution to an international tax wrangle too, Trend reports citing Reuters.

British finance minister Rishi Sunak and Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey will co-host an online meeting of their peers from the United States, Japan, Germany, France, Italy and Canada, as well as the European Central Bank, Britain’s finance ministry said.

“Recognising that a global crisis needs global solutions, the Chancellor will work with his counterparts to address the shared economic challenges facing our domestic and global economies, and seek to achieve a strong and sustainable economic recovery from coronavirus,” the ministry said.

The administration of new U.S. President Joe Biden has said it will work with other countries to secure an economic recovery and tackle difficult climate and international tax issues, a change in tone from former president Donald Trump.