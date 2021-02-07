Hungary’s National Public Health Center approves use of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine

Hungary’s National Public Health Center has approved the use of Russia’s Sputnik V anti-coronavirus vaccine in the country, Hungarian Minister of Human Resources Miklos Kasler wrote on his Facebook account on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to the minister, the National Public Health Center has finished official study of the Sputnik V vaccine to arrive at a conclusion that it complies with quality requirements and can be used in humans. So, in his words, one more vaccine, i.e. Russia’s Sputnik V, has been approved for use in Hungary along with Prizer-BioNTech’s, Moderna’s, and AstraZeneca’s vaccines. "Now we have four vaccines to combat the coronavirus infection," he wrote.

In November 2020, Hungary was the first European Union country to receive samples of the Sputnik V vaccines for tests. In January 2021, Hungary’s National Institute of Pharmacy and Nutrition finished the study of Sputnik V documents and issued a preliminary permit to use this vaccine. The final say about the use of the Russian vaccine was up to the National Public Health Center.