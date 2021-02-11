Number of coronavirus cases in Czech Republic rises by 9,446 over day

The Ministry of Health of the Czech Republic reported 9,446 new coronavirus cases in the country in the last 24 hours, which is 719 less than in the previous 24 hours, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to the Ministry, the total number of cases in the country reached 1,064,952, while 948,796 people have recovered. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 17,772 people have died from complications caused by the virus.

At the same time, 5,817 patients were hospitalized with coronavirus in the Czech Republic, including 1,057 people in serious condition. The total number of patients undergoing treatment is 98,384.

The first coronavirus case was recorded in the Czech Republic on March 1, 2020. Since then, 6,788,843 PCR tests and a rapid virus detection tests have been carried out in the country.